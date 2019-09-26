LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A veteran police officer has been appointed as the new police chief of the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Deputy Tom Doran, a 26-year veteran of the police department, will succeed police chief A.A. “Butch” Ayers, who is retiring after 35 years of service.
County administrator Glenn Stephens made the announcement on Thursday highlighting the department’s history of promoting from within.
“Doran is the fifth police chief in a row to begin his career as a police officer and rise among the ranks to assume the role of police chief,” Stephens said.
Doran began his career as a police officer with Gwinnett County Police in 1993. As deputy chief, he commanded the department’s Operations Bureau, including the Uniform Division, the largest division in the department.
He has overseen the Support Operations Division and served as the East Precinct Commander and Special Operations Commander. He is also an 18-year veteran of the SWAT Team, previously serving as the Unit Commander.
A 2009 graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, Doran holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbus State University and has logged more than 3,700 hours of specialized training during his career.
The Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council awarded Doran several certifications, including Supervision, Management, General Instructor, Firearms Instructor and Defensive Tactics Instructor.
Doran assumes his new role on Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.