Veteran receives fine for violation he didn't commit

Imagine getting a fine for a violation you didn't commit! That's what one of our veterans says happened to him.
"I’ve been sent almost $730 in fines that don’t belong to me," said Marine Corp. Veteran Eric Stolze.
It gets worse.
Stolze says the tag shown on the violations is noticeably different from the tag on his car.
"My tag has the Marine Corps emblem on it and the tag number. You can clearly see that’s a different tag number," added Stolze.
His tag is from Georgia, while the violator’s tag is from California and has a difference of one number.
We took Stolze’s concerns to the State Road & Tollway Authority, and ATL Transit Public information Officer Deidre Johnson said their systems incorrectly scanned the tag.
"When we heard that Mr. Stolze is veteran, we know that he goes through a lot already, so we didn’t want him to go through any more inconvenience or anything...we wanted to address it right away," said Johnson.
Peach Pass officials dismissed the violations and flagged Stolze’s tag to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
They also say they're using the situation as a teachable moment to prevent other customers from having a similar experience.
"We’re going back and [talking] to my staff...about training and looking for something like this, so if it does happen in the future, we'll make sure we correct it," said Johnson.
Peach Pass officials say they want everyone who uses their express lanes to have the highest customer service and confidence that they will only be billed for the what they use.
They're encouraging anyone with a similar issue should contact them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.