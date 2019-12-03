CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Veteran Julie Williams set out to decrease her income but says the plan quickly went south.
“Nothing, nothing, everything that could go wrong has,” said Williams while in tears. “I decided I’d move to Cherokee County because senior discount. I thought I’d buy some cheap land I’ll put a manufactured home on it and ta-dah. I can live on the social security because when he died, two thirds of the income is gone, less social security and the benefits from the Navy."
The he Williams referenced is her husband of 50 years, who was also a veteran. After he passed she sold their home and then gave a contractor $75,000 to prepare the land and install the mobile home.
“The land was supposed to be cleared, hydro-seeded, and then the place for the building set, the septic tank, the water, and he was going to level all this and it just didn’t happen” added Williams.
The septic and utilities were eventually completed but the home is still not up to code. While Williams waited for the process she says she began living in a hotel until she ran out of funds, she then had no choice but to move in, without the certificate of occupancy.
So CBS46 contacted the county and they gave us a long list of items that almost two years later still needed to be completed. Then we contacted the contractor. He admits work still needs to be done on the property but says the $75,000 payment did not cover all the work needed to bring the home up to compliance, and with Williams out of funds, she’s stuck between a rock and a hard place.
“Nothing goes right. I just want a house I can afford to stay in” she added.
CBS46 will continue to work to get home installed correctly.
