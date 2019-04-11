Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Over 75 employers will participate in a job fair being held for veterans at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reservists and military spouses.
Job candidates can use the RecruitMilitary’s job board to preview available job opportunities in Atlanta or nationwide.
