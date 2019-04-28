Storm, missing service dog

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- A service dog is missing and Lawrenceville police hope you can help find the missing pooch.

Storm, a gray and white husky, is a service dog for a veteran.

The was last seen in the area of Grayson Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway.

Lawrenceville Police have issued a special service dog BOLO. If you see Storm, call police at 770-962-4173.

