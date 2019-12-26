ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An 83 year old veteran’s widow reached out to CBS46 after trying for more than a year of unsuccessful attempts to get survivors pension benefits.
”All those years I spent with him in the Army, all that and nothing,” said Joan Crawley as she broke down in tears while speaking about her battle to receive her husband's survivor pension benefits.
”Twenty years with the Air National Guard, he retired in 96 and I don’t get anything. Not a cent from the time he died,” added Crawley.
Crawley’s husband, Robert, died in March 2018 and since then she says she’s made multiple attempts to have his military pension transferred to her, and that's only part of the issue. Her late husband was also a police officer in Cobb County. She says she's been also been unsuccessful in obtaining any of those funds.
“The police department, I’m not getting anything from them either. It’s the same thing, they said he didn’t sign up, I said sign up for what,” said Crowley.
So CBS46 did some digging and found out the 83-year-old widow still needed to completed several forms. Yet no one had explained the process or provided her help.
So, we stepped up to help her get the paperwork completed. We will also follow up with the Department of Defense to make sure she gets her benefits.
