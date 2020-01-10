SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- For more than five years veteran Micheal Carr went back and forth with the VA in hopes of getting benefits, but all that changed when he contacted Cbs46 .
“The minute I got the news involved I got an immediate response,” said veteran Micheal Carr.
Carr says he can finally breathe now that his claim for benefits is resolved.
"I filed an appeal in 2015 and I believe in January of 2019 I received an approval granting the appeal for the claim," Carr added.
At that time he was told it would take about a month to process the payments, but one month passed, then another and then an entire year.
"I never received any payments. I understand the VA says they’re backlog but the communication is very frustrating because you can never get anyone on the telephone, and if you do you're told something different each time," added Carr.
But Carr kept pushing, he even got his attorney to send letters but the VA would not budge.
" I went through my lawyer, we sent correspondents and I was just at wits end. Then, I decided to reach out to Channel 46 to see what they could do and low and behold I got a call back from the VA,” said Carr.
Carr says he was told the funds will be in his account in seven days.
“I’m very glad I called you guys and I know a lot of other veterans who need to call you too.”
