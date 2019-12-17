ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is Fighting for our Vets and getting results in helping a veteran who was burdened with debt after a trip to the dentist.
Veteran Lee Bailey paid a bill that totaled $500 for dental work after visiting Mercy Care in Atlanta.
Bailey was told because of his income the services should have been free.
“I checked the wrong box on the application. Where I should’ve checked assisted living, I checked I was leasing my place of residence and so when I was making the corrections and talking to the supervisors, they said I should not have been paying the co-pay or whatever,” said Bailey.
Since Mercy Care is a community health center with nearly 50% of their funding coming from federal and state grants, they were unable to refund the money Bailey had already paid, so with nowhere else to turn he called CBS46.
When we contacted Mercy Care they sent CBS46 a statement:
“Bailey was incorrectly informed that he qualified for the full discount but because of the error they would wave his remaining balance. But that was back in March and since them Bailey has continued to receive bills.”
"I just want them to honor the agreement they made with you about crediting the reaming balance” said Bailey.
CBS46 reached out to Mercy Care once again and they said, “Mercy Care apologizes for discrepancies found while reviewing Mr. Lee Bailey's account in March 2019. We thought his balance due was cleared at that time. Due to human error, it did not happen. As of today, the mistake has been fixed and his balance due is cleared. We are sorry for the inconvenience we have caused him. Mercy Care is honored to care for our veterans. Over the last couple of years, we have provided primary care, behavioral health, dental and vision services to 600 veterans who made 3,500 visits to our clinics.”
News that made Bailey smile, “Wow that’s great I don’t have to worry about it anymore”.
