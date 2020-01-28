Stockbridge, Ga. (CBS46) - There are many programs designed to help veterans who are homeless, but Robert Miles said one of those programs made his situation worse.
“Embarcadero Apartment called me and said I’m being evicted and I said why am I being evicted they said rent has not been paid,” said Miles.
The eviction came as a surprise because he is enrolled in the HUDVASH program that is supposed to pay a portion his rent.
“The had exactly 150 days to let me know how when I was suppose to start paying rent and how much I’m suppose to pay. I didn’t receive a latter from HUD or the VA,” added Miles.
CBS46 was able to get our hands on a copy of a letter from Georgia Community Affairs but the document was addressed to the apartment’s main office and was never passed on the miles. Without that letter detailing the payment process miles say didn’t pay his portion of the rent and there is also no record of HUD or the VA paying there’s. Miles has since been evicted and now owes thousands in fees and back rent.
“That makes me miserable I think the system has failed me,” added Miles.
CBS46 reached out to the VA, they sent us this statement:
"Questions regarding payments and correspondence must be addressed by HUD, which issues the voucher and sets the payment standards."
