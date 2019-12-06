ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The VA is launching a program to help address the injuries that can’t be seen by the naked eye.
“What many people don’t know is at the VA nationally is transforming the way they deliver healthcare so we’re going away from a focus on disease tomorrow to a focus on wellness,” said Dr Stephanie Brown- Johnson.
On Dec. 6 veterans gathered at the Atlanta VA Medical Center to participate in one of those wellness workshops. Veteran Diane Hanna was among the group. She says there is a huge need for the new initiative.
“Even though you’re in treatment and you’re constantly doing your treatment, you’re not progressing any. Your life is at a standstill because you’re not medicated out the time,” added Hanna.
Hanna began her military service in the 1980s, and even though a lot of time has passed, she says what she witnessed still haunts her to this day.
“I do have some triggers because of the things I have seen. So because of that, sometimes I get depressed and I don’t want to do anything,” said Hanna.
Since participating in the program, Hana says she feels a lot better and has been getting out more. Officials say Hanna is a success story because their goal is to focus on the veteran's mind, body and spirit by helping them find alternative ways to deal with everything from eating better to coping with chronic pain and depression.
“There are many tools that I provided that really enable the veteran to live their best life, and that’s what we really want for us and for them," said Dr Brown-Johnson.
The VA hosts the Whole Health workshops every First Friday and all vets and their families are welcomed.
