GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A 76-year-old veteran is speaking to CBS46 after video from police showed him being punched by a man inside a Kroger.
“My thoughts are he’s an idiot and needs to go to jail,” said Paul Forrest, the victim. Officers are looking for the suspect.
Investigators said Forrest was parking his car at the Kroger on Braselton Parkway in Dacula when he noticed a driver parking in a fire lane. Officers said the driver continued to park in the fire lane while Forrest parked his vehicle.
Police said video footage from inside the store shows the suspect following Forrest around and at some point it appeared words were exchanged. Officers said the suspect then punched Forrest in the face, causing him to fall to the ground with people watching.
Officers said employees were able to give them the license plate number from the vehicle in which the suspect left.
Police said they went to the vehicle owner’s address and spoke with a woman and her daughter. According to the police report, the women gave police first names of the suspect which conflicted. It stated the daughter told police she was the suspect’s girlfriend, but only knew him for a few months. She then reportedly told police the suspect was the father of her three-year-old daughter. Police said neither woman could give them the manner in which the suspect left.
“I didn’t have time to be afraid for my life,” said Forrest.
If you have information on this case, there may be a reward available and you do not have to tell police who you are. You are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404)577-TIPS(8477)
