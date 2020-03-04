RIVERDALE GA (CBS46) For almost three decades a Desert Storm veteran says he's been trying to get the benefits he thinks he deserves.
“I’ve served my country for ten years and all the while I was in service it was very physical,” said veteran Jimmie Taylor.
Taylor says as result of his time serving our country, his back, knees, and ankles have been destroyed. He, now struggles to move and can only get around with a walker or his a cane, so naturally he filed a disability claim. But he got nowhere. “When you are dealing with the Atlanta Regional Office its slow, like I said, I’ve been waiting since 2011. Barely surviving right now” added Taylor.
But Taylor 2011 claim was his second claim benefits denied by the VA the originally filed years before. “I put in a claim in 1992 but before I could open up the claim in 2011 I got a call from the VA telling me that I got to close this claim before I can process the new claim,” added Taylor.
And to make matters worse Taylor says the VA told him they couldn't approve the 2011 claim. “They kept turning me down saying that they could not find my military medical records,” added Taylor.
But after reaching out to CBS46, things have quickly turned around. “Seems like when I called CBS News things have been speeding up. I got a call a couple days ago that they are making some appointments for me and they are working on my file” said Taylor.
Taylor’s first doctor's appointment to finalize his claim was this morning. We will continue to follow this story to make sure his claim is processed.
