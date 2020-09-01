ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta veteran who once ran one of the country's most popular restaurants says the VA is dragging its feet to help him.
“I feel deflated, I feel like the Veterans Administration has deflated my bobble,” said celebrity Chef Carl Redding and former owner of Amy Ruth’s in New York.
Redding has fed everyone from Michael Jackson to John Lewis, but back in 2017 his life changed when his leg was amputated and he was forced out of the business.
“The Veteran's Administration told me that after I had my legs amputated they would continue to care for me, they would provide me with prosthetic legs so that I can resume a normal way of life,” added Redding.
After nearly two years of back and forth the double amputee finally got one of his legs, but then the process came to a screeching halt.
“Low and behold the pandemic hit and everything stopped. Physical therapy stopped for the right leg. Occupational therapy stopped for the right leg and left leg stopped all together” said Redding who added back in 2017 he was originally told he would get his legs in about three months.
With everything stalled, he reached out to CBS46 and we contacted the VA. They sent us an email saying “Atlanta VA Health Care System always makes decisions that are in the best medical interests of our Veterans. But, there are times when a Veteran’s expectations are not in alignment with clinical or safety indications due to medical issues."
They did not provide any additional information as to what caused the delays.
Back in July the VA’s office of Inspector General Published a scathing report showing many Atlanta Va patients were not being provided the care they needed within the 30 days required by law.
“They promised me my legs. And I don’t have the legs yet, I just want my legs,” added Redding.
Redding says he already knows what he will do when he gets his second leg, that is climbing the more than 1,000 steps of the Empire State Building for a fundraiser.
