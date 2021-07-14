ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A double amputee veteran just wants to walk again but he says the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is ending his physical therapy before he learns.
Carl Redding asked CBS46 back in 2020 for help in his struggle to get the VA to supply his second prosthetic leg, now the well-known chef is asking for our help once again. He calls it one of the hardest challenges in his lifetime.
"$100,000 prosthetic legs," the local veteran explained.
They're not jewels but they are the best silver gems Redding has ever owned. Afterall, they're worth six figures. He joked, it wasn't a walk in the park to get them from the VA after an infection robbed him of his own legs years ago.
He remembers the calls, emails, and a CBS46 story last year helped get him on his feet. But come Thursday, Redding might not be on them anymore.
"I know how to stand on them but the problem now is that they're cutting off my benefits [before] I learn to walk."
A message on Redding's medical portal says he reached the maximum number of physical therapy visits the VA covers. But the vet has only been to sessions for about four months, phased therapy which goes from learning upper body strength, to learning how to stand, then
learning how to walk.
"I just don't understand why they would stop midstream or toward the end of the battle."
CBS46 reached out the VA looking to resolve Redding's issues. A spokesperson told CBS46's Ciara Cummings, a team is looking
into this case. Additionally, they provided this statement:
"Due patient privacy, we cannot discuss the Veteran’s personal information without written consent. The Atlanta VA Health Care System always works to make decisions that are in the best medical interests of our Veterans. Any time a Veteran or family member expresses concern, we reach out to them directly, just as we have done in this particular case."
Redding says he is still waiting to hear from the agency. But for the double amputee, who honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps, he believes
healthcare should be no battle he faces after a life on the frontlines.
"I just want to learn to walk again." Redding continued, "We have the United States' back when it comes to fighting but it seems like
whenever we come back from fighting or serving, the military won't have our backs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.