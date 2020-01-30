LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - We all breathe without thinking about it but Vietnam veteran Raymond Wozniak says it has been a struggle for him ever since the Veteran's Administration took his oxygen.
"Tomorrow will be two weeks that the contract oxygen hose from the VA came and took it all away," said Wozniak.
Ever since he lost his oxygen tank he has struggled to complete basic tasks.
"I can’t breathe even walking from one room to the next I get out of breath," he added.
Wozniak has congestive heart failure along with COPD, the two make it difficult to breathe, so the VA prescribed bottled oxygen.
"The oxygen is very important to me. It helps me to not panic because when you can’t breathe it’s kind of scary," added Wozniak.
Each year the VA requires Wozniak to re-certify his need for the oxygen. So he requested an evening appointment due to his insomnia, but the VA was unwilling to accommodate his request.
When Wozniak missed a morning appointment they picked up the oxygen equipment.
"This oxygen test seems kind of foolish anyway because congestive heart failure never gets better, only gets worse," Wozniak said.
CBS46 contact the VA and things quickly turned around.
"I’m very happy I called Channel 46 News. It was like magic when I got the phone call this morning they said it all has been forgiven, come right down we'll take care of you," added Wozniak.
Wozniak says after his appointment he expects the VA will return his oxygen.
