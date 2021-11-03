ATLANTA (CBS46) — Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and many restaurants and businesses will be honoring local veterans with special deals. Additionally, there will be special events and ceremonies throughout the metro Atlanta area.
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is offering its All-American Burger with choice of cheese and one of its basic sides (fries, tots, sweet potato fries or chips) for FREE to veterans and active duty military professionals who dine in on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. *Proof of service is required. This offer is valid for dine-in only.
Fogo de Chao is offering all veterans and active duty personnel 50% off their entire meal on Veteran's Day at all U.S. and Puerto Rico locations. In addition, up to three guests of each veteran or active duty guest will receive 10% off their meals, as well. (Note: Valid military ID required. Not valid towards To-Go, Butcher Shop or Catering. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, dessert, tax and gratuity not included. Not valid with any other offer, discount or prior purchase.)
bartaco, the upscale street taco and specialty cocktail restaurant with a coastal and relaxed environment, is honoring all veterans by giving active duty and retired military 20% off dine-in food on Veterans Day.
Kona Grill, the restaurant featuring a global menu of contemporary American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails, will honor the brave men and women who serve their country with 20% off the check when they dine-in at any of its restaurants nationwide on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11). (Note: Valid Military ID required; valid on dine-In orders only)
Romano’s Macaroni Grill will offer a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day (Thursday, Nov. 11) at all U.S. locations. Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti (photo HERE) features house-made beef, veal, pork and ricotta meatballs sprinkled with romano cheese, topped with imported Pomodorina sauce and served over imported, bronze-cut spaghetti. All veterans and active military can simply present their military ID or other proof of service while dining-in or carrying-out. (Note: Not valid on delivery)
STK Steakhouse will offer active military and veterans 20% off their check when they dine-in at any of its restaurants nationwide on Thursday, November 11. (Note: Valid Military ID required; valid on dine-In orders only)
Sonny's BBQ will provide a FREE pork big deal to all veterans and active military to honor and recognize current and past military personnel on Veterans Day.
True REST Float Spa is offering free float therapy sessions to veterans on Veterans Day. Float therapy is scientifically proven to help treat and manage symptoms of chronic pain, anxiety, depression and PTSD safely and holistically. Interested veterans are encouraged to visit True REST Float Spa online to reserve their free Veterans Day floatation therapy appointment. True REST Float Spa hopes to serve more than 1,700 U.S. veterans this Veterans Day.
CEREMONIES/EVENTS
The city of Acworth will say thank you to its veterans during a Veterans Day ceremony from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Patriots Point at Cauble Park, 425 Beach Street.
Sandy Springs is holding its 12th annual Veterans Day Tribute at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11 on the Green at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way. Retired USMC Lt. Col. Roni A. Meyerhoff is the keynote speaker. Returning as emcee for the event is U.S. Army veteran, Sandy Springs resident, and former WSB anchor John Pruitt. The Sandy Springs Police Department and the Sandy Springs Fire Department Honor Guard will also participate in the tribute. The event is fee and open to the public.
Cobb County is hosting a military appreciation luncheon on Nov. 4 in advance of Veteran's Day. The 69th annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon is their largest celebration of their men and women in the armed forces. A highlight of the luncheon will be presentation of the USA Patriot of the Year Award. The luncheon is happening at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Cobb Galleria Centre. To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.
The city of Kennesaw is inviting service members past and present to enjoy a free lunch at noon Nov. 11 at Ben Robertson Community Center on Watts Drive. Families are also welcome. A small program will include the presentation of the colors, the singing of the National Anthem, an address from the mayor and a guest speaker. Curbside meals will also be available. To register for a curbside meal, click here.
The 17th annual Veterans Day Parade is happening Nov. 11 in Marietta. The parade will begin at the Roswell Street Baptist Church at 10:45am and march up towards the Marietta Square and back down Lawrence Street with the intention of being on the Square by 11:11am.
Smyrna will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Park on King Street. This year's featured speaker is Thanh Boyer, author of The Ground Kisser. Her autobiographical story of a little girl who became one of the Vietnamese boat people was an Amazon bestseller and a 2018 NGCWC Georgia Peach Award winner.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. and is observed annually on Nov. 11. The holiday honors military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. It replaced Armistice Day in 1954.
NOTE: The information on this list is accurate to the best of our knowledge. However, it is suggested you verify any deals before placing an order.
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.