GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Veterans who found themselves on the wrong side of the law in Gwinnett County have been enrolled in a special program called the Barracks.
The program allows the veterans to be housed in a separate location away from the jail's general population. They also qualified for additional services to help get their lives back on track.
"We are sorting books through the Great Minds Project," said Martez English, veteran and inmate at the Gwinnett County Jail.
The men are helping with a program aimed at increasing child literacy. Last month, off-duty deputies loaded and transported over 2,000 pounds of donated books for the Gwinnett Reading Exchange & Art Transforms Little Minds (G.R.E.A.T.Little Minds).
The books being sorted will be placed in exchanges throughout the community where books are scarce.
"It’s the second in the nation, it’s a military unit. Got all types of different branches of service," added English.
The Barracks started in November as part of a passion project of Chief Lou Solis and officials say the goal is not only to honor our veterans but provide them the help they need.
"We appreciate the service they offered our county and now we want to help them get their lives back on track," said Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office communication officer.
The 70-bed unit focuses on providing therapeutic services for the veterans, addressing the trauma associated with military service, substance alcoholism and mental health issues.
Veterans like English say it’s working.
"We got a saying, it goes good, better, best. Never let it rest until your good is your better and your better is your best. Take a good man put him in a better place so he can be the best he can be when he gets out," English added.
To find out more about the Gwinnett Reading Exchange & Art Transforms, click here.
