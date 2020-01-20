Atlanta (CBS46) - As the world pauses to honor doctor Martin Luther King Jr, veterans from all across the country are following in his footsteps of service. The veteran service group - "the Mission Continues" - organizes service events in doctor king's honor.
“We join the military because we wanted to give something back to our country and now we’re not in the military anymore we still want to get back to the neighborhoods we live in”, said veteran Kimia Flournoy.
And the group of almost 200 veterans and their friends families got together to do just that, volunteering their time to do everything from cutting wood to clearing the bushes even painting at the Fulton Leadership Academy. The flagship all boys charter school has a 100% graduation rate, and veterans say the work they’re doing to keep the young men in the community on a straight path makes them deserving.
“I wouldn’t say the school needs our help I think the school deserves our help they’re doing great things in the community themselves and they’re showing that they are the future,” said veteran added Flournoy..
The volunteer event is sponsored by veterans service group the Mission Continues with the support of Tyler Perry Studios, and Starbucks. The group adds giving back on MLK Day made the work they’re doing a lot more rewarding.
“That’s exactly what we do we continue the mission and our goal is to be in areas that are under privileged in our school and in our community, added veteran J. Keshawn Ballard.
And the veterans day even though they’re giving that they’re also getting a benefit. “This gives us that fulfillment that were still a part of something. we get that camaraderie that networking piece. Added Ballard”
Click on Mission Continues and Fulton Leadership Academy for more information or how you can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.