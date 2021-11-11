ATLANTA (CBS46) — Communities in the metro Atlanta area celebrated Veterans Day today with parades and ceremonies.
Many Veterans Day celebrations were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a time to recognize and honor and pay homage to the people that paid the sacrifices so we can do what we do.”
For veterans like David Armstrong, he says it means so much for the community to recognize those who’ve served.
“All of us feel the same way, we take a lot things personal. You know we fought for this country one way or another, some of them gave the ultimate sacrifice,”
Armstrong says the events around the state, like the Marietta Parade, give veterans a space to enjoy and pay their own tributes.
“There was an older gentleman probably in his late 80s and he had his army uniform on from WWI-WWII vintage, had crutches under each arm, and he was standing on the corner saluting everybody that came by. That’s what I remember more than anything else was his respect and his honor, that he showed for the country that he served.”
Veterans also remarking on the education opportunity the day provides.
“It’s kind of sad sometimes to see where some of the pride might be waning a little bit, but around here as you can see, look at all these young people mean this is awesome, the spirits still alive I think.”
Last year most veteran’s day events were either held virtually or cancelled altogether.
“I’m so happy that we’re able to celebrate our Veterans Day today with all of you.”
All those attending events from Lawrenceville to Marietta to all over, so thankful to be amongst one another again.
“You know it’s always jest and josting between each other. You know Army, Navy vs Air Force, Marines, whatever it is, but you know when you boil it all down, we’re all one group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.