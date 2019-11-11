ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Volunteers took over a southwest Atlanta home for complete exterior renovations for a local veteran.
“From what it was to what it is now is like it went from a scale of 10 to 100,” said 20-year career Army veteran Randolph Harper. “I feel almost like James Brown. I wanna get up to do a split but I just won’t get up, but this is wonderful I enjoy this.”
So far the project costs more than $20,000. It was a joint venture between the Home Depot Foundation and non-profit House Proud Atlanta. Officials say they weren't just concerned with the aesthetics, but also with correcting health hazards.
“This was a tremendous transformation. So this house had lead, had asbestos, we took off all the asbestos siding, wrapped the house, insulated it well and then the Home Depot associates came today to paint the siding” said Lisa Flowers with House Proud.
In addition to painting, the group also built a deck, replaced the doors, and completed the landscaping. But officials say it’s the make up of the volunteers that makes this renovation extra special.
“The thing about this project that makes it unique is all of our Team Depot associates are also veterans themselves, so we’re showing that veterans never stop serving,” said Jena Alford with the Home Depot.
A sentiment that Harper says isn’t lost on him.
“When I got up and I looked outside I was like wow. I was thinking about 15 maybe 20 would be here but it was about 40 people out here. I was like wow, all these men and women coming over here to help me. Wow! Veterans. I love them."
The project marks the completion of Home Depot’s Celebration of Service and is one of about 100 renovations Home Proud Atlanta completes each year.
