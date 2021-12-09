ATLANTA (CBS46) — Are you a U.S. veteran or know one looking for work? The DAV & RecruitMilitary is hosting a Veterans Job Fair at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Organizers say their goal is to empower military veterans to find meaningful work opportunities in the private sector. It comes as veteran unemployment continues to increase.
“We work with companies throughout the world that see tremendous value in the transferable skills that military trained personnel bring to their organizations," said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary. "We are pleased to provide these companies with a vast network of highly qualified veteran job candidates looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities.”
Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. The Job Fair will take place on the 100 Yard Club.
Parking is available in the Silver Deck Lot with overflow in the Red Lot. Both lots bring you directly to the main entrance of the stadium.
For more information, visit the DAV website.
