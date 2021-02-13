After protecting and serving the people of this nation, local veterans found themselves waiting hours for COVID-19 vaccines Saturday.
During a vaccination event at the Atlanta VA Medical Center, wait times were so long that many service members opted to leave.
Some attendees reported waiting as long as five hours only to be turned away, though others did manage to get their first dose of the vaccine.
"Waited in line for an hour-and-a-half coming from the southside, and once I started to get in the line to go in the hospital… they told me to get in the other line," said one frustrated veteran.
Many of the veterans present reported that their health care providers from the VA had reached out to notify them of the event, others received texts, but all seemed to be of the consensus that they were frustrated. The VA told CBS46 News that they understand the sentiment and were doing everything possible to solve the problems.
"Because we have an overwhelming response, we are going to try to stay here as long as we can, and try to get every veteran,” said one VA representative.
Currently, the VA is offering COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans already receiving care from the facility. Those eligible for the vaccine are advised that their VA health care team will contact them for future events if they missed out today.
