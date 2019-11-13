UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- "I always volunteered for things I wanna do" said 100-year-old William Muckenfuss. The World War II veteran shared his wartime stories with Newnan High School students in an interactive history lesson.
"We didn’t have very many planes that could go up and protect Pearl Harbor from the invading Japanese", said retired teacher Bob Stockmeier. "We had about six or seven planes that got off the ground," added Stockmeier.
About 50 students from Newnan High School met with veterans from conflicts as far back a World War II to exchanges stories. The conversations were a part of a student veteran program at Christian City Senior Living Community.
Attending students say the interactions were priceless.
"Learning in the classroom is one thing, but actually getting to these veterans truly gives us a true understanding of what it was really like" said student Sade Barker.
The group of about 55 students got firsthand accounts of multiple conflicts.
"When I first got there I lived at Vong Towers. It was kinda a resort area. Then we moved up Saigon to Long Bend Base. We built school houses and roads and did anything we could to improve the Vietnamese villages down there. Didn’t work but we tried," said veteran Terry Chapman.
The stories were endless and they even included the perspective of children growing up in Oak Ridge Tennessee, the birthplace of the atomic bomb.
"These are ration books that we used during World War II and this explains what you could buy. An airplane mean you can get one pair of shoes. Now if you ran out of ration stamps you just didn’t get it. We were rationed gas three gallons a week and cars could not go faster than 30 miles an hour ," added Jan Gwaltney, another Christian City resident.
In total, about ten Christian City residents shared their stories. Teachers organizing the event say the results go beyond what they can teach.
"We’re teaching about it and we know a lot about it, but they were there. We try to get those guys who made the history to come out and talk about their experience, which you can't get on a textbook," said Newnan teacher Steve Quesinberry.
