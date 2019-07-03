ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Fourth of July holiday is underway and many will venture out with their dogs to look for a reprieve from the hot weather.
The cool water of the Chattahoochee may seem like a good idea for your fur baby, but you should always check bacteria levels before taking the plunge.
“There are four to five things that dogs can get from E-coli and can get very sick. They can get pneumonia, and we see a lot of urinary track infections,” said Dr Michael P. Good, DVM of Town & Country North Veterinary Clinic. “And all of them can kind of snowball into life threatening situations.”
The United States Geological Survey agency takes readings of E-Coli in the river at certain points and estimates the risk. While estimated levels are lower with rain, more dogs and the culmination of overflow systems in the river, risks of bacterial infection becomes greater.
“It’s a recipe for disaster, and like I said I’m not a physician I’m a veterinarian, and I’d say there’s going to be a lot more sick dogs,” said Dr. Good.
Younger and older dogs, as well as dogs who are already sick, are more susceptible to infection. Professionals always say to make sure your dogs vaccinations are up-to-date.
When looking for that reprieve, think if you’re willing to take the plunge, and take that stance with your pooch.
“I don’t think I would swim in the Chattahoochee, I wouldn’t have my dog do something I wouldn’t do,” said Dr. Good.
For the latest readings on bacteria in the Chattahoochee, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.