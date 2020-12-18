Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be returning to Georgia next week to campaign for both Democratic Senate candidates Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
Vice President-elect Harris will be in town on December 21 in Suwanee and Columbus, Georgia. Harris' visit comes just days after President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in the state for Warnock and Ossoff. Reverend Warnock and Ossoff are facing off against Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the runoff.
For Biden and Harris, Georgia could hold the success or failures of their presidency. If Warnock and Ossoff win, it would give Democrats control of the legislative and executive branches. If either lose, Republicans would maintain control of the Senate and could put up roadblocks to any major legislative priorities the Biden administration wants to pursue.
Republicans have also been deploying big guns to Georgia in the past few weeks with President Donald Trump visiting, Vice President Mike Pence making multiple visits, and other prominent figures in the GOP have campaigned for Senators Perdue and Loeffler.
