Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returns to Georgia Monday to campaign for both Democratic Senate candidates Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
Harris will visit Columbus on Monday just days after President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in the state for Warnock and Ossoff. Reverend Warnock and Ossoff are facing off against Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the runoff.
For Biden and Harris, Georgia could hold the success or failures of their presidency. If Warnock and Ossoff win, it would give Democrats control of the legislative and executive branches. If either lose, Republicans would maintain control of the Senate and could put up roadblocks to any major legislative priorities the Biden administration wants to pursue.
Republicans have also been deploying big guns to Georgia in the past few weeks with President Donald Trump visiting, Vice President Mike Pence making multiple visits, and other prominent figures in the GOP have campaigned for Senators Perdue and Loeffler.
Meanwhile, the first daughter, Trump's presidential advisor, will be visiting Georgia Monday to campaign on behalf of Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Ivanka Trump plans to highlight accomplishments of the Trump Administration with the help of the Republican Senate Majority, along with the importance of voting in the Georgia runoff elections, according to the press release.
Her stops include Milton, Suwanee and Walton County.
