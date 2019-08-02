ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence was in Atlanta on Friday to speak at the 2nd annual Resurgent Gathering, organized by conservative pundit and radio host, Erick Erickson.
The three-day conference, being held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Buckhead features some of the GOP’s heaviest hitters, including Governor Brian Kemp, Senator David Perdue of Georgia, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Congressman Doug Collins, and more.
The group of conservatives gathered to talk about policies, and strategies as we barrel towards a contentious 2020 election. Many of the event’s speakers highlighted the stark difference in ideology that voters will choose between in just 15 months, that of Capitalism versus Socialism.
Keynote speaker, Vice President Mike Pence detailed some of the major accomplishments of the Trump administration like record low unemployment and a booming stock market, but he says all of that progress could be un-done with one bad night in November next year.
“The worst of all is to hear leading Democrats, openly advocating an economic system that has impoverished millions,” said Pence. 2020, he says will provide voters a stark contrast between ideologies that will shape the future of our country. “And so I say to my fellow conservatives, the moment America becomes a Socialist country, is the moment America ceases to be America. So we must say, as the President said, with one voice, America will never be a Socialist country!”
As many of the speakers spoke about Socialism, just a couple of miles down the road, the Democratic Socialists of America held a convention of its own, attracting an estimated 1,000 supporters.
