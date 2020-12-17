Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Georgia Thursday for a 'Defend the Majority Rally' this time in Columbus and Macon.
According to the press release, the Vice President will highlight accomplishments of the Trump Administration with the help of Senate Republicans, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Following his visit to Coumbus, Pence will then travel to Macon where he will deliver remarks at a Defend the Majority Rally.
