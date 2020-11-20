Vice President Mike Pence returns to Georgia Friday to rally support for incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of their January runoffs.

According to the White House, Pence will begin his bus tour with a stop in Canton where he "will deliver remarks on the importance of fighting for conservative legislators." Pence will then head to Gainesville.

The January runoff pits Sen. Perdue against democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, and Sen. Loeffler against Atlanta Reverend Raphael Warnock.