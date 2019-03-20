ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, March 21.
The Vice President is scheduled to visit the Atlanta ICE Field Office. He will receive a briefing about the work of the local ICE agents and the broader mission of border security.
CBS46 will more details of Pence's visit starting Thursday at noon.
