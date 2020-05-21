ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One month after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reopened the state, Vice President Mike Pence announced he will visit Atlanta on Friday to see how Georgian’s are rebounding during a pandemic.
“It’s amazing what people are doing to protect themselves, their employees and their customers,” Governor Brian Kemp.
Governor Brian Kemp began opening parts of the economy on April 24 and was severely criticized for being one of the first state’s in the nation to do so.
President Donald Trump initially opposed the Governor’s decision to open tattoo parlors, nail salons and gym, addressing the concern on a national stage.
“So, I told the Governor very simply that I disagree with his decision, but he has to do what he thinks is right,” Trump said.
“I want people to be safe and I want the people in Georgia to be safe and I don’t want this thing to flare up because you’re deciding to do something that is not under guidelines," Trump added.
Yet with no major outbreaks reported since reopening, Vice President Pence intends to meet with Governor Kemp about his plans now that many other states have followed Georgia’s lead.
The Vice President will also participate in a round table discussion with restaurant owners at none other than the Waffle House Corporate Office.
“I haven’t got time to speculate and be a prognosticator or criticize any other state. I think if people look at my remarks over this whole pandemic, I haven’t criticized anybody. Nobody has been through this. There are tough decisions that you have to make, there are tough decisions that the Mayor has to make, there are tough decisions that the hospital has had to make, but everybody is making those decisions to try to keep our people safe and I have been fighting that as well as the new war we have which is to bring our economy back,” Governor Brian Kemp said.
Preparations are underway for the Vice President’s visit to the Waffle House Corporate Office in Norcross. They have set up tents on the property and there is added security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.