ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence returned to Atlanta Friday, one week after last being in the city.
Watch VP Pence Live Remarks
Vice President Pence arrived back in Atlanta just after 10 a.m. aboard Air Force 2 along with his wife, Karen Pence. Both were attending the funeral of Christian evangelist and apologist Ravi Zacharias.
After the funeral, Vice President Pence will head to a meeting with small business owners on America’s economic reopening. Video will be made available to the public after the event.
Vice President and Mrs. Pence will return to Washington, D.C later this afternoon, so expect traffic tie-ups on the north side of Atlanta and into Marietta.
