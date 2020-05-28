ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Atlanta a mere week after his last visit.
According to the press release, Vice President Pence will attend a memorial service honoring the life of Christian evangelist and apologist Ravi Zacharias on May 29. He will then have a meeting with small business owners on America’s economic reopening.
Authorities say, Vice President Pence will return to Washington, D.C later that evening.
