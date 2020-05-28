Mike Pence

In this April 2020 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

 Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Atlanta a mere week after his last visit. 

According to the press release, Vice President Pence will attend a memorial service honoring the life of Christian evangelist and apologist Ravi Zacharias on May 29. He will then have a meeting with small business owners on America’s economic reopening.

Authorities say, Vice President Pence will return to Washington, D.C later that evening. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.