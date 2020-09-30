COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Cobb County to speak to Republicans about the Trump administration’s continued efforts to support religious freedom.
Pence spoke for nearly 50 minutes and hit a wide range of topics, although most points ultimately led back to the bashing of former Vice President Joe Biden. Highlights from the speech include what the administration has done for veterans, the Black community and the economy.
Vice President @Mike_Pence is speaking. Started off by saying President @realDonaldTrump took the fight to @JoeBiden last night and won #PresidentialDebate, “hands down.” Pence now highlighting Trump accomplishments for vets, economy & tax cuts. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/CuKINeVLqi— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) September 30, 2020
As far the fiery presidential debate which was full of insults, interruptions and outbursts, Pence said his prediction was spot-on.
"I said well, President Donald Trump is going to take our case to the American people and he's going to take that fight to Joe Biden and that's exactly what he did," said Pence. "President Donald Trump knows how to fight for what we believe in and he won that presidential debate hands down."
Trump supporter Donna Wilmoth attended Pence's speech and says she supports the Vice President as well.
"We're here for faith and freedom and he knows that the future of America depends on the battle that we're in now, between the children of the light and the children of the dark," said Wilmoth.
