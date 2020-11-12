Vice President Mike Pence will be coming back to Georgia next week as the dual Senate runoffs in Georgia ramp up ahead of a January 5 election date.
Great meeting with @SenateGOP today! Told them We’ll Keep Fighting until every LEGAL Vote for President @realDonaldTrump is counted & we’re going to Keep Fighting to send @Perduesenate and @KLoeffler Back to a Republican Majority in the Senate! See you in Georgia next week! 🇺🇸— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 10, 2020
The exact details of Pence's visit haven't been released by the Vice President's office. As soon as those details are available, CBS46 will report them.
The runoff elections will see Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) against Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) along with a separate runoff of Senator David Perdue vs. Jon Osoff. The candidates have already started airing ads in the state. Warnock's first ad sought to turn attacks ads on their head. Senator Loeffler's most recent ads have sought to tie Warnock to Jeremiah Wright and alleged "socialism."
