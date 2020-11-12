Pence tests negative and continues campaigning despite Trump diagnosis

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for Covid-19 again, an administration official said Saturday, after traveling to multiple states for indoor and outdoor events, participating in numerous White House events and meetings and having been in frequent close contact with President Donald Trump this week.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will be coming back to Georgia next week as the dual Senate runoffs in Georgia ramp up ahead of a January 5 election date.

The exact details of Pence's visit haven't been released by the Vice President's office. As soon as those details are available, CBS46 will report them.

The runoff elections will see Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) against Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) along with a separate runoff of Senator David Perdue vs. Jon Osoff. The candidates have already started airing ads in the state. Warnock's first ad sought to turn attacks ads on their head. Senator Loeffler's most recent ads have sought to tie Warnock to Jeremiah Wright and alleged "socialism."

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

