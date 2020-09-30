ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence again visits Atlanta Wednesday as the state continues to turn purple ahead of the November 3 general election.
Vice President Pence will speak at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference set to take place at the Cobb Galleria. The visit from Vice President Pence comes just days after President Donald Trump visited the same location to speak to African-American voters. It also comes less than 24 hours after the disastrous first presidential debate of 2020.
According to the White House, Pence's remarks at the conference will seek to highlight the Trump Administration's efforts to support religious freedom and every American's right to worship freely. The Vice President will also likely mention the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is likely to push the Supreme Court further right which the Evangelical movement has sought to do for decades.
The Vice President will return to Washington, DC later in the day Wednesday.
CBS46 will have live coverage online starting with the arrival of Air Force 2 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base at 12:10 p.m.
