ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man walking through a popular Atlanta park was beaten, stabbed and robbed around midnight on Saturday.
As the victim was walking through Piedmont Park, he sensed a presence from behind. He then felt someone grabbing his neck and started choking him.
The victim told police the suspect started stabbing him in the back and then slammed him to the ground. While the suspect was kicking him, he noticed that there were several suspects around him.
According to police, the suspects demanded the victim’s phone, pass code, wallet, but when the victim denied telling them his pass code they began kicking him even more. The multiple suspects then fled the scene.
A passerby then called police and the victim was immediately transported to Atlanta Medical center.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.
