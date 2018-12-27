Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly held a Lyft driver hostage at gunpoint.
Cassaundra Burks says it all started when she picked up a passenger in Rex, Georgia on Christmas Day.
Police say three minutes into the ride the man canceled the trip. Burks says she then called Lyft asking what to do and was told to continue the ride.
Police also say when it was almost over, the passenger pulled out a gun and told Burks to keep driving.
"I was horrified, horrified,” Burks told CBS46 News. “I didn’t know if I was going to pee on myself, have a heart attack or which one was going to come first, but I tell you, I was horrified."
Burks believes she was targeted and fears other female Lyft drivers may be in danger.
CBS46 reached out to Lyft about the incident and we were told they have no tolerance for this behavior and have permanently deactivated that rider.
Lyft also advise drivers to end any ride if they feel uncomfortable.
