ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-285 is still in intensive care and the medical bills are mounting.
Jeannie Smithwick is still in the ICU unit at Grady Memorial Hospital following a hit-and-run crash on April 17.
Sandy Springs Police say the two-vehicle crash took place near the exit ramp onto Northside Drive.
A safety inspector with a trucking company noticed a vehicle was on fire. He got out to help and another vehicle smashed into the back of his truck and into the people he was helping.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a blue Ford Mustang.
Smithwick was critically injured in the crash. She's currently in critical but stable condition.
Bill Brown, a friend of Smithwick's, is urging the suspect to turn themselves in.
"Turn yourself in. Do the right thing," said Brown. "Another human being is hanging by a thread right now because of your actions."
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created on Smithwick's behalf.
