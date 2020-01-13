GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) A man badly injured in a head-on crash on January 3 has passed away at an area hospital.
Jaafar Bilal, 32, of Norcross, was driving his vehicle on Hillside Drive when a pickup truck crossed the center lane and collided with him head-on.
Bilal's vehicle spun around and was struck in the rear by another vehicle before veering off of the roadway.
Bilal was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. He passed away on January 5.
It's unclear if any other injuries were sustained.
No other details were released.
