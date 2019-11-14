TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) A victim badly injured in a crash in 2018 has passed away from injuries sustained, nearly a year after the accident took place.
During the early morning hours of November 15, 2018, 68 year-old Genyuan Taou was trying to cross Lawrenceville Highway near Mimosa Drive in unincorporated Tucker.
The driver of a blue Toyota was turning at the intersection when they struck Taou, badly injuring him. Police say Taou was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.
He spent nearly a year in hospice before succumbing to his injuries on Tuesday, November 12.
