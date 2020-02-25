DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was caught on camera giving her attacker more than he bargained for as he attempts to snatch her bag of cash. Surprisingly, she fights back.
“She was leaving the business, a suspect accosted her and was able to snatch a bank bag containing $800 to $1,100 in cash,” said DeKalb County Detective Adrian Thompson.
That location was the Wells Fargo Bank in Druid Hills.
The attack happened on Saturday at 10 a.m. outside the Wells Fargo Bank on Druid Hills.
Police said the time of day and type of attack is alarming.
“Somebody to commit a crime at that time of day, that brazen, is somebody who’s desperate,” said Det. Thompson.
Police say the man was inside the bank shortly before the attack but did not conduct any business in there, nor was he known to bank employees.
The victim didn't want to speak on-camera but told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy, "I felt something was wrong when I saw the guy, but because it was 10 a.m. and I was in a familiar spot," she second guessed her gut. "He attacked me.'
The victim was getting change for Grub Burger located down the road from the bank. A manager at the restaurant says the woman is doing fine now and says security protocol for getting large sums of money is being revised.
Police added it’s never a good idea to fight back.
“She made an attempt to hold onto the bank bag and we would advise people not to do that, that money is not worth your life,” said Det. Thompson.
Police say the suspect fled across the road into a dark sedan waiting in the parking lot before fleeing north on North Druid Hills Road.
If you have any information, please contact DeKalb County Police.
