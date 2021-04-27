Investigators have identified a victim in Monday’s deadly shooting near the BP gas station located at 1156 South Hairston Road in Dekalb County.
Paul Docks, 34, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, say police.
According to officials, no suspects have been identified at this time and no others were injured during the shooting.
This investigation is ongoing, stay with CBS46 for updates.
