CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Preliminary findings in a vehicle collision on I-675 indicate that a man was killed while confronting the driver of his friend’s stolen truck.
Authorities identified the victim as David Robert James.
Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police say two vehicles left the roadway on I-675 at Highway 42, landing in the woods. Investigators learned that 21-year-old James managed to locate his friend’s stolen Ram truck pick-up truck and became involved in an altercation with the driver of the stolen vehicle.
At some point James’ vehicle, a Lincoln LS, became trapped underneath a blue Dodge Ram truck with yellow Yamaha motorcycle strapped in the bed.
The driver of the stolen truck ran from the mangled wreckage according to police. Officers searched for the driver but were unsuccessful.
It is not yet clear how the collision occurred. The incident remains under investigation.
