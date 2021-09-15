DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A victim in a Dunwoody apartment explosion has hired an attorney who says property management is responsible for injuries. Adding, the apartment management is also interfering with the law firm's investigation.
Arrive Apartments exploded Sunday after a suspected gas leak, and since then officials have found two other leaks in a separate building on the property. At this point, no lawsuit has been officially filed but the victim and lawyers allege the complex is to blame.
"Someone didn't do their job," Sherelle Baker said in a Wednesday virtual press conference. "That's just how I feel."
On Wednesday afternoon, inspectors were out doing their job at Arrive after Baker claims apartment management failed to do its own before this weekend's explosion. An explosion she calls completely avoidable.
"I'm very grateful that people survived but I couldn't believe that no one passed away," sighed Baker While the 27-year-old is dealing with a concussion and bruising, Morgan & Morgan attorney Dylan Bess argues the emotional trauma of it all is heavy, but he also claims the complex won't let them onto the property to complete the 'joint scene investigation," Bess says they were kicked off upon arriving earlier Wednesday.
The law firm explained joint scene investigations are common to ensure all sides have equal access to evidence.
"Arrive can allow us to do that the easy way by cooperating or it can be difficult," Bess insinuated additional legal recourse.
Baker and her attorney say when she was waiting in her car for co-workers, debris slammed through the windshield, hitting her in the head, leaving her unconscious for a few minutes.
"It was terrifying, I don't think words can really describe it," she recalled.
Baker is not a resident but those who are confirmed to CBS46, they complained of ongoing gas smells and possible leaks.
Gas leak concerns which Atlanta Gas Light inspectors say there were responding to just minutes before the explosion.
"Buildings don't just blow up," added Bess.
CBS46 reached out to the city of Dunwoody, asking if the leaders plan to take any steps to ensure something like this does not happen again. A spokesperson responded, "City permits are required for the installation and/or replacement of gas appliances. We’re still looking into what happened and can’t comment at this time on any possible future actions."
Arrive Apartments has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.