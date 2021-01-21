Not much information is known after police found a deceased man lying in the street, the victim of an apparent shooting.
Officers found the man's body near the intersection of Deep Shoals Circle and Corners Crossing in Decatur around 3:30 a.m. His identity was not released, pending notification of relatives.
Very few details are known, including suspect information or a possible motive for the shooting. If you have any information, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.