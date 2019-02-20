KENNESAW,Ga. (CBs46)- CBS46 is learning more about Richard Merritt, the 44-year-old former lawyer accused of killing his mother.
While he's on the run, his victims continue to suffer while their cases remain on hold. More than a dozen of his victims say they were ripped off by Merritt.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke with one of his victims.
Just when they thought the nightmare was over, victims told CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern the headache is, unfortunately, just beginning.
“I didn’t feel safe with him on the loose, I was kind of at the forefront of everything, and so it was obvious he had snapped, there was no telling what he had on his mind, so I temporarily relocated to somewhere where I felt safe until he’s caught,” said Tina Sailer.
Sailer was involved in a car accident in 2015. She hired Richard Merritt in 2016 to sue the rental truck company that hit her or so she thought.
“Forged my signature on all the paperwork, including the check, and stole all the money, while he continued to lead me to believe we were suing them,” Sailer added.
She said Merritt actually took the $75,000 deal the rental company had originally offered her, cashing the check in February 2017.
She said despite taking that money, he then filed the lawsuit, so he had paperwork to show her.
She had no idea until she received a phone call from people she owed money to, including a former attorney.
“Who was suing me, because my liens on my case had not been paid, and when they called me, I was like, but I haven’t received a settlement, I’m suing them,” added Sailer.
When they called the insurance company they had been dealing with, they confirmed Merritt settled her case in February. It was May at this point.
“The second I confirmed he indeed settled the case and stole the money, I went straight to the Sheriff’s Office and filed a criminal complaint against him,” Sailer said.
When he plead guilty and was going to serve prison time, she thought the end was near.
“It was a huge relief, it was like, a year and a half later, so we were all kind of like, gosh this is over,” Sailer said.
But instead of surrendering to serve his sentence, he cut his ankle monitor off, was accused of killing his own mother, and has been on the run ever since.
“It was unbelievable, we were just kind of like, this can’t be happening, you’ve got to be kidding me,” said Sailer, “Good god, why does he have to drag this out.”
Now, Sailer is among many victims trying to make sense of what happened.
“I really thought, it’s just a matter of time before they went out and picked him up and put him in jail, and he was just making it worse for himself, then the days continued, you know, the next thing you know there’s this nationwide manhunt, and it’s like, oh my god, is this ever going to be over,” Sailer said.
She has more than $45,000 in medical bills, not including the liens she now has on this case.
“Because he actually filed my lawsuit, after he stole the money, I have an active case, so now the defendants in my case are countersuing me for all their attorney’s fees, and no attorneys will help me,” Sailer added.
She said according to Georgia law, she’s bound to the settlement, so there’s nothing she can do.
Sailer lives in Kennesaw, but now she’s living out of state temporarily because she’s scared.
Some other victims involved are also taking similar precautions.
