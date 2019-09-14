ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Atlanta on Friday.
Upon arrival, officials found man on 2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man told officials he was leaving an apartment complex in his vehicle when he struck another vehicle on Cheshire Bridge road.
He then told police he was alone in his car when he was approached by a man who shot him through the window. However, witnesses in the area told officials that the victim had a passenger in his vehicle who then was seen exiting the car after the crash and began firing shots. The passenger then fled the scene moments later.
The victim was transported to Grady Hospital and was reported in stable condition.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and why the victim provided conflicting information to officers.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.