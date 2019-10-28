JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Jonesboro man is recovering after he was mauled while trying to protect his daughter from two large dogs earlier this month.
Tyshawn Bibbs was in his driveway with his two-year-old daughter when the two dogs began charging towards them. He said he started praying and trying to distract the dogs as they attacked him to protect his baby girl.
“I backed away slowly with my daughter in my hand, and I tried pushing her behind me,” said Bibbs.
Bibbs was putting his two-year-old daughter, Madison, into his car to head to the store on Sunday morning October 6th.
“One dog growled, and my daughter started crying, and after that, he just lunged at us,” Bibbs added, “I hit the dog away, and that’s when the dog bit me on my arm.”
He was trying to keep the dogs away from Madison and they jumped on him.
“One of the dogs locked on my leg, and the other dog was still free. I’m just trying to keep him occupied, focused on me, and keep him away from my daughter,” Bibbs said, “As the dog was biting down on my leg, I lost feeling in my leg, foot, and toes.”
He screamed for help.
“I looked at my daughter and she was crying. She was just stiff, and I was like, I’ve got to keep fighting,” added Bibbs.
He said it felt like an eternity as they tore up his arms, hands, legs, and feet until a neighbor came out and grabbed Madison.
“Not too long after that, the owner pulled up and the dog released my leg and ran to the owner,” said Bibbs.
They called police and animal control, and Bibbs was rushed to Grady Hospital.
“He was rag-dolling it, dragging me, and blood was just everywhere, it was scary,” Bibbs said.
According to the police report one was a male Pitbull and the other was a female Brindle Mastiff. The dogs were transported to AC North Shelter.
“I could have lost my daughter,” said Bibbs.
A spokesperson for the Clayton County Police Department told CBS46’s Melissa Stern the owner's yard was in compliance of Clayton County's ordinance and a fine was satisfied. The owners opted at that time to reclaim one of the dogs.
The other dog is still being housed at the shelter, as one-half of the owners are working to obtain money for the fine in order to reclaim the second dog. As far as the charges, the owners were issued citations for animal-running at large, dog bite-person and rabies-vaccination per dog.
“It was very scary, at that moment I was fearful for my life, I’m more fearful for my daughter’s life, and I just thought, let me get the strength to just hold them off and keep them away from her,” Bibbs said.
Bibbs feels the owner was negligent not having the dogs on a leash or behind a fence and has since hired an attorney.
“You never know the strength and courage you may have until you’re faced with a situation where you have to protect your child,” said Bibbs.
He can’t work right now due to his injuries, and he struggling to cover all his medical bills.
