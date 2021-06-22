JONESBORO, Ga (CBS46) — A 47-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday morning after a hit-and-run accident.
At 3:52 a.m. Clayton County police responded to a call of a person down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Mt. Zion Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in front of a Starbucks with serious injuries.
This is one of two hit-and-run incidents that occurred just hours apart off Tara Boulevard.
Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the victim was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation. There were no witnesses to the accident.
At this time, detectives are following up on several leads.
